Ann Arbor man found alive after being missing for two days

Ralph Yang, who went missing Monday evening, was found alive after being missing for two whole days.

82-year-old Ann Arbor resident Ralph Yang went on a walk Monday evening and didn’t return home. There was immediate concern from the local community due to Yang having Parkinson’s Disease and the outdoor heat exposure.

The Ann Arbor Police Department organized volunteer search teams that met on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

More than 200 volunteers showed up to the evening gathering to search the Pin Oak and White Oak Drive area where he went missing.

In a statement shared by the Ann Arbor Police Department, a volunteer and their dog named Dolly found Yang alive at a creek near Newport Road just before 9 PM. He was fairly responsive at the scene.

Yang has since been taken to the University of Michigan hospital and is expected to recover.

