Ann Arbor man goes missing after Monday evening walk

The Ann Arbor Police Department is still in search of an elderly man who went missing Monday evening.

82-year-old Ann Arbor resident Ralph Yang was last seen around 7:15 PM on June 23rd going on a walk around the Pin Oak and White Oak Drive area. He was considered missing when he didn’t return home.

In a statement by the Ann Arbor Police Department, Yang is described as 5 feet 6 inches, weighing about 140 pounds, and has Parkinson's Disease. He was seen wearing a long-sleeved light blue shirt with white stripes and light blue pants.

AAPD spokesperson Chris Page says the hot weather makes finding Yang all the more urgent.

The AAPD encourages residents to contact them directly or call 911 with any information or reported sightings of Ralph Yang.

