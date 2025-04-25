Ann Arbor Police Department holding medication take-back event

The City of Ann Arbor Police Department, alongside University of Michigan Medicine, is holding a medication take-back event this Saturday for residents to safely dispose of medications.

The Ann Arbor Police Department and the Michigan Medicine Department of Anesthesiology are accepting all prescription pills, capsules, and patches for their medication take-back initiative.

Community Engagement Police Sergeant Mark Pulford says this will assist residents in eliminating potentially dangerous medications, like oxycodone, valium, and fentanyl, from their households, thereby helping to prevent drug abuse and overdose incidents.

He adds the drug disposal program is also a means to protect children.

“It’s a really easy way to dispose of medication with the goal of keeping it out of the hands of children and other people too and providing people with a free and easy way to drop it off and dispose of it.”

Take-back organizers will accept unwanted prescriptions at St. Francis School on East Stadium Boulevard tomorrow from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

