Ann Arbor Police honor volunteer and dog who found missing man

The Ann Arbor Police Department on Tuesday showed its appreciation to the officers and volunteers who helped in the search to find 82-year-old Dr. Ralph Yang last month.

Yang was missing for over 48 hours when he was found by Ann Arbor resident Ben Osenbaugh and his dog Dolly.

Yang, who suffers from Parkinson's, was found in a creek off Newport Road not far from his home. He’s making a full recovery.

Osenbaugh and Dolly were recognized for their efforts. He says they just wanted to help.

“We joined the search party and followed directions and were inspired by the police officers and their coordination. And there was a sense in there that tonight was the night we’re going to find Dr. Yang. and I’m just thankful that that happened.”

Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson thanked his officers and the over 200 volunteers who joined the search for Dr. Yang. He says it’s an example of what community policing can accomplish when people work together.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

