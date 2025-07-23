© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ann Arbor Police honor volunteer and dog who found missing man

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 23, 2025 at 6:24 AM EDT
Volunteer heroes Ben Osenbaugh (left) and his dog Dolly receive medals from Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson for their efforts to find Dr. Ralph Yang.
1 of 7  — IMG_20250722_175952342_HDR.jpg
Volunteer heroes Ben Osenbaugh (left) and his dog Dolly receive medals from Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson for their efforts to find Dr. Ralph Yang.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Volunteer heroes Ben Osenbaugh and his dog Dolly speak at a volunteer recognition ceremony.
2 of 7  — IMG_20250722_175906309.jpg
Volunteer heroes Ben Osenbaugh and his dog Dolly speak at a volunteer recognition ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Dr. Ralph Yang (center) meets with Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson (right) and others at a volunteer recognition ceremony.
3 of 7  — IMG_20250722_171955298_HDR.jpg
Dr. Ralph Yang (center) meets with Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson (right) and others at a volunteer recognition ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor (standing) meets with Dr. Ralph Yang (sitting) at a volunteer recognition ceremony.
4 of 7  — IMG_20250722_172712070_HDR.jpg
Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor (standing) meets with Dr. Ralph Yang (sitting) at a volunteer recognition ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Volunteer heroes Ben Osenbaugh (left) and his dog Dolly reunite with Dr. Ralph Yang (right) at a volunteer recognition ceremony.
5 of 7  — IMG_20250722_173157610_HDR.jpg
Volunteer heroes Ben Osenbaugh (left) and his dog Dolly reunite with Dr. Ralph Yang (right) at a volunteer recognition ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Dolly's delicious reward for finding Dr. Ralph Yang.
6 of 7  — IMG_20250722_171730493.jpg
Dolly's delicious reward for finding Dr. Ralph Yang.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Dolly enjoys her reward meal.
7 of 7  — IMG_20250722_180427149_HDR.jpg
Dolly enjoys her reward meal.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

The Ann Arbor Police Department on Tuesday showed its appreciation to the officers and volunteers who helped in the search to find 82-year-old Dr. Ralph Yang last month.

Yang was missing for over 48 hours when he was found by Ann Arbor resident Ben Osenbaugh and his dog Dolly.

Yang, who suffers from Parkinson's, was found in a creek off Newport Road not far from his home. He’s making a full recovery.

Osenbaugh and Dolly were recognized for their efforts. He says they just wanted to help.

“We joined the search party and followed directions and were inspired by the police officers and their coordination. And there was a sense in there that tonight was the night we’re going to find Dr. Yang. and I’m just thankful that that happened.”

Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson thanked his officers and the over 200 volunteers who joined the search for Dr. Yang. He says it’s an example of what community policing can accomplish when people work together.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Police DepartmentAndre AndersonLaw enforcement serviceslaw enforcementVolunteerismdogscommunity collaborationcommunity outreach
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content