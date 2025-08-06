Jones wins Ypsilanti Township Parks Commission race

Ypsilanti Township Ypsi Township Park

Gigi Jones won a special election to fill a vacancy on the Ypsilanti Township Parks Commission. The Democrat beat out Libertarian Elizabeth Corder and the Non-part affiliated Jason Sprague. She will fill the vacancy left by Mike Hoffmeister. He left the commission in 2023 to take a job as village manager in Dundee.

