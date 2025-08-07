Ann Arbor City Council expected to pass municipal drone policy

The Ann Arbor City Council tonight is expected to adopt a policy on the use of drones, or Unmanned Aircraft Systems, by municipal officials.

The operation of drones is regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration, but council members asked for a policy that states how they can and can’t be used so as to not violate anybody’s privacy.

Mayor Pro-Tem Travis Radina says he wanted to see a policy that follows guidance from the ACLU.

“Making sure that, ultimately, Council is accountable for the use of these drones in the city, whether that’s for something as innocuous as surveying our city parks or using it in circumstances of emergencies.”

Unacceptable uses of drones include deployment of weapons, random surveillance to inadvertently capture crime in progress and monitoring activities protected by the U.S. and state Constitutions.

