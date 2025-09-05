Arts and culture advocates work to save state funding

Officials are coordinating efforts to fight back against the House GOP eliminating state funding for arts and culture programs.

The budget recently passed by the House is over $5 billion smaller than the one passed by the Senate. Among the cuts is zeroing out all Michigan arts and cultural council grants.

Opponents say it would devastate the state’s creative sector and threaten thousands of jobs. Cultural Advocacy Network of Michigan Director Lauren Ward says it’s an important part of Michigan’s economy.

“Statewide, arts and culture is about a $20 billion industry. It’s more than agriculture. It represents just under 3% of our state’s GDP.”

Ward says they have launched a campaign asking the Senate and Governor Gretchen Whitmer to stand their ground supporting arts and culture.

A rally in support of reestablishing funding takes place Tuesday, September 16th at the state Capitol.

