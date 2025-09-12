© 2025 WEMU
Medicaid funding cuts target Planned Parenthood of Michigan

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published September 12, 2025 at 7:17 PM EDT
A U.S. appeals court panel has allowed President Donald Trump’s administration to block Medicaid funds to Planned Parenthood while legal challenges continue.

The move directly affects Planned Parenthood of Michigan patients, nearly half of whom rely on Medicaid.

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Michigan Paula Thornton Greear says the effect on their patients cannot be underestimated.

“The impact is devastating. You know, Planned Parenthood of Michigan serves 50,000 patients annually statewide. Nearly 14,000 are going to lose access to their trusted health care provider. About 12,500 patients, or 25% of the patient base, rely on Medicaid.”

The federal government was instructed by President Trump to end Medicaid payments for a year to abortion providers that received more than $800,000 from Medicaid in 2023.

Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
