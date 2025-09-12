Medicaid funding cuts target Planned Parenthood of Michigan

A U.S. appeals court panel has allowed President Donald Trump’s administration to block Medicaid funds to Planned Parenthood while legal challenges continue.

The move directly affects Planned Parenthood of Michigan patients, nearly half of whom rely on Medicaid.

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Michigan Paula Thornton Greear says the effect on their patients cannot be underestimated.

“The impact is devastating. You know, Planned Parenthood of Michigan serves 50,000 patients annually statewide. Nearly 14,000 are going to lose access to their trusted health care provider. About 12,500 patients, or 25% of the patient base, rely on Medicaid.”

The federal government was instructed by President Trump to end Medicaid payments for a year to abortion providers that received more than $800,000 from Medicaid in 2023.

