Election Results: Lima Township voters say "No" to marijuana proposal

Lima Township residents have voted to pass on allowing commercial cannabis businesses within the township borders.

The proposal to reverse Lima Township’s ordinance prohibiting marijuana businesses was blocked by two-thirds of voters. If passed, it would have allowed a small number of retailers, processors, and growers to set up shop in the township.

Josh Bonilla (Bow-nee-yah) helped draft the proposal. He says taxes gained from commercial marijuana would have gone towards the community.

“So it would’ve been more money for roads and schools.And there are three bridges in Lima Township that are in dire need of repair.And you know… we’re gonna have to pay for those somehow.”

Bonilla says the results show that there’s still a stigma surrounding marijuana among Lima residents. He says the township’s future with cannabis is uncertain and it will be some time before another attempt is made to put it on the ballot.

