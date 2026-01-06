© 2026 WEMU
Click here to get School Closing Information

Ann Arbor Senator Irwin hopes insurance reform bill gets a vote in the coming weeks

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 6, 2026 at 6:45 AM EST
Ann Arbor State Senator Jeff Irwin speaks at the August 27, 2025 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor State Senator Jeff Irwin speaks at the August 27, 2025 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.

Ann Arbor State Senator Jeff Irwin is hoping to soon see a committee vote on an insurance reform bill he introduced.

The bill would provide Michigan residents the right to sue insurance companies that wrongfully deny their claims.

Current legislation prohibits insurers from engaging in various types of misconduct, but it doesn’t allow consumers to sue for damages. Irwin says that needs to change.

“You know what increases our insurance rates? When insurance companies engage in a strategy of ‘deny, delay, defend’ and they force people to hire lawyers and they force themselves and us ratepayers to pay for their lawyers to go into court and argue about claims that are clearly valid claims.”

Under the current law, the only consequence an insurance company faces is sanctions or fines. Irwin says he hopes to hear in the next few weeks about the status of his bill.

