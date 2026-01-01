Ann Arbor State Senator Irwin looks ahead to his final year in Michigan Legislature

Ann Arbor State Senator Jeff Irwin says he wants to make the most out of 2026, his final year in the state Legislature.

Irwin says he’s very disappointed lawmakers didn’t return to Lansing at the end of the year to deal with the appropriations eliminated by a House committee. He says he has heard some Republican colleagues say they opposed cutting the funding. Now, Irwin says it’s time for them to act on that opposition.

He says he also wants to lower energy costs.

“I just introduced a bill with Senator (Sue) Shink that would require the Public Service Commission to consider the value that efficiency and waste reduction can bring to our energy needs.”

Irwin says if it can be demonstrated how conservation and energy efficiency methods can provide the same benefits of a new power plant, ratepayers can be saved the expense of building one.

