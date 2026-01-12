© 2026 WEMU
Residents look to stop Arbor Hills Landfill expansion

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 12, 2026 at 6:25 AM EST
The Conservancy Initiative

A town hall meeting is being held tonight to discuss how to stop a proposed new landfill in Salem Township.

The Conservancy Initiative is hosting the town hall to stop the expansion of the Arbor Hills Landfill. They say nearby residents in Northville Township have been looking forward to its closure in the next few years and are shocked a new one is under consideration.

Conservancy Vice President David Drinan says no new landfills are needed in Michigan.

“We have over 20 years of landfill capacity now, and we have artificially low tipping fees, which just is an incentive to Canada and states around the Midwest to ship their waste to us. And at some point, we need to put a stop to this.”

The town hall is being held in the Northville High School Auditorium on 6 Mile Road from 6:30 to 8 PM. Drinan says it’s still very early in the process, but now is the time to make sure the powers that be know about the public’s opposition.

Tags
WEMU News The Conservancy InitiativeSalem TownshipNorthville Townshipnorthvilletown hallArbor Hillslandfillswasteenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
