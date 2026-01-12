Residents look to stop Arbor Hills Landfill expansion

A town hall meeting is being held tonight to discuss how to stop a proposed new landfill in Salem Township.

The Conservancy Initiative is hosting the town hall to stop the expansion of the Arbor Hills Landfill. They say nearby residents in Northville Township have been looking forward to its closure in the next few years and are shocked a new one is under consideration.

Conservancy Vice President David Drinan says no new landfills are needed in Michigan.

“We have over 20 years of landfill capacity now, and we have artificially low tipping fees, which just is an incentive to Canada and states around the Midwest to ship their waste to us. And at some point, we need to put a stop to this.”

The town hall is being held in the Northville High School Auditorium on 6 Mile Road from 6:30 to 8 PM. Drinan says it’s still very early in the process, but now is the time to make sure the powers that be know about the public’s opposition.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

