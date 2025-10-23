Washtenaw County starts food scrap drop-off program

Washtenaw County is launching a pilot food scrap drop-off program in hopes of diverting more of the waste out of landfills.

Funding for the pilot comes from a $10,000 grant received by the County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office.

Washtenaw County Public Works Director Theo Eggermont says a conference he recently attended inspired him to come up with a plan.

“This conference really kind of lit a fire under myself, and one of my staff members, and we said, ‘Let’s apply for a grant. Let’s kind of launch our internal program. So, let’s try something now, and we’ll learn a lot along the way.”

Water Resources will partner with local organics hauler My Green Michigan to provide collection services for up to 300 Ypsilanti households.

The pilot hopes to expand to Dexter and Salem Township.

According to the EPA, about 25% of waste in landfills is food waste.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

