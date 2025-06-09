A2Zero kicks off food waste prevention program

Ann Arbor has launched a new program to help people reduce the amount of food they waste at home.

The Fast Track to Reducing Food Waste program kicked off on Sunday and will run through June 29th. Those who register will be sent brief daily emails to help them develop a routine to anticipate and reduce wasting food before it happens.

Ann Arbor Sustainable Food Coordinator Azella Markgraf says it will provide ecological and financial benefits.

“It’s a really great way to take the first steps on climate action, whether your motivations are wanting to reduce your own environmental footprint or to save on your grocery bills by cutting the amount of food that winds up in your trash can.”

Future sustainable food programs in Ann Arbor include new food scrap drop-off bins, the Sustainable Food Business Coalition and an A2Zero Community Cookbook.

