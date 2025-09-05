Washtenaw County to launch new compost program

Washtenaw County is joining a pilot program to help move food waste out of landfills and be used for composting.

About 25% of the waste that winds up in county landfills is compostable food and paper products. Curbside composting pickup in Washtenaw County is currently only available in the City of Ann Arbor.

Under the pilot, three drop-off sites will collect food waste in Ypsilanti, Dexter, and Salem Township. Water Resources Commissioner Gretchen Driskell says it will help fill state requirements.

“This actually ties into the Materials Management Plan that we have going on that’s mandated by the state Legislature that every county in the state needs to come up with a Materials Management Plan. Our department’s response for that and we will be having a draft plan sometime early next year.”

Residents will have to sign up to participate in the program and be able to personally drop off materials for composting. Details will be provided in the coming weeks.

