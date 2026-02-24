Washtenaw County officials not expecting a lot of good news from the State of the Union

President Donald Trump will address Congress tonight in the annual State of the Union address. Some local officials say they aren’t expecting to hear much they’ll like coming out of it.

Trump is expected to lay out his vision for the coming year as the midterm elections are approaching. Some leaders in Washtenaw County say while they’re hoping to hear calls for bipartisanship, they doubt it will happen.

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor says it’s been a rough first year of the second Trump term.

“The Trump Administration has been degrading institutions of government ever since Inauguration Day. I‘d like to see that rolled back. I’d like to see a Justice Department that actually is interested in justice.”

County Commission Chair Katie Scott echoes much of Mayor Taylor’s concerns. She says she would like a more consistent response from the federal government regarding the funding of county-run programs. She says the current administration’s approach has been chaotic.

