Rep. Dingell says Trump policies are increasing energy costs

Ann Arbor Congresswoman Debbie Dingell joined the progressive think tank The Center for American Progress (CAP) on Wednesday to blame the Trump Administration for higher Michigan energy prices.

According to a CAP report, Trump’s policies will add $160 a year to Michiganders’ electric bills. That’s on top of rate increases being sought by DTE and Consumers Energy.

Dingell says she keeps hearing from constituents about rising costs.

“They want everybody to do something that’s actually going to deliver on lowering the prices because they don’t see the President doing that. For too many Americans, the basic promise of this country has been that if you work hard, you can get ahead. And instead, they are feeling further and further behind.”

CAP Policy Analyst Akshay Thyagarajan says if the state approves the requested utility rate increases, it will cost Michigan consumers an additional $3 billion.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

