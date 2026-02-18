© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Rep. Dingell says Trump policies are increasing energy costs

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 18, 2026 at 4:04 PM EST
DTE Energy Co.

Ann Arbor Congresswoman Debbie Dingell joined the progressive think tank The Center for American Progress (CAP) on Wednesday to blame the Trump Administration for higher Michigan energy prices.

According to a CAP report, Trump’s policies will add $160 a year to Michiganders’ electric bills. That’s on top of rate increases being sought by DTE and Consumers Energy.

Dingell says she keeps hearing from constituents about rising costs.

“They want everybody to do something that’s actually going to deliver on lowering the prices because they don’t see the President doing that. For too many Americans, the basic promise of this country has been that if you work hard, you can get ahead. And instead, they are feeling further and further behind.”

CAP Policy Analyst Akshay Thyagarajan says if the state approves the requested utility rate increases, it will cost Michigan consumers an additional $3 billion.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News michiganDebbie DingellDonald TrumpU.S. House of RepresentativescongressFederal GovernmentDTE Energy Co.Consumers Energyutilitieselectricity
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content
  • Michigan State Senator Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor)
    Issues of the Environment
    Issues of the Environment: State Senator from Ann Arbor advocates for virtual power plants
    David Fair
    As we continue the process of mapping out our energy future, there are a number of issues to address; from energy generation and storage to how our electric grids are developed, secured and controlled. State Senator Jeff Irwin is a proponent of virtual power plants as a part of the comprehensive solution. It would divert control of the grids away from the major, centralized utilities. The 15th District Democrat believes virtual power plants can give power to communities in determining their energy futures while saving ratepayers money. Learn more in his conversation with WEMU's David Fair.
  • (From L to R) WEMU music librarian Marc Taras, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, WEMU music director David Fair and WEMU general manager Molly Motherwell celebrate Paczki Day at the Timko Broadcast Center.
    WEMU News
    U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell delivers paczkis with message of unity in visit to WEMU
    David Fair
    Today is what many refer to as “Fat Tuesday” or Paczki Day. These rich, deep-fried Polish doughnuts are traditionally eaten to use up sugar and fat before Lent, and Southeast Michigan celebrates as much or more than any city in the country. The Dingell family has a long history with Paczkis and has created its own traditions around the day. WEMU's David Fair was joined by 6th District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell to talk all about it and caught up on what is going on politically in the nation’s capital.
  • An Ann Arbor for Public Power banner outside the March 3, 2025 Ann Arbor City Council meeting.
    WEMU News
    Ann Arbor for Public Power about to kick off petition drive
    Kevin Meerschaert
    Ann Arbor for Public Power is kicking off its petition drive to create a public utility board. The group looks to collect 6,500 signatures by May in order to get the question on the November ballot. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.