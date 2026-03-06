Michigan Senate bill could kill Arbor Hills expansion

A bill introduced in the Michigan Senate could end any plans to expand the Arbor Hills Landfill in Sharon Township.

The legislation would not allow a landfils to be built within one mile of an existing dwelling.

Arbor Hills owners GFL say they need to expand, but nearby residents in Northville are fighting against it.

SB 818 could prevent the expansion. Northfield Township Senator Sue Shink is a cosponsor.

“I think it’s good policy because we’re talking about new landfills—we’re not talking about existing. And keeping landfills away from homes is a good idea. They stink! Landfills stink!”

GFL says the current landfill will reach maximum capacity in about five years. The expansion would add another 11 years of service.

Few complaints have come out of Sharon Township, which benefits from the property tax revenue the landfill provides.

