Residents near Arbor Hills Landfill ask Washtenaw County for help

Residents living near the Arbor Hills Landfill in Salem Township are fighting a proposed expansion of the facility. They’re asking Washtenaw County officials to kill it early in the process.

Some state legislators are joining the residents to raise concerns over the proposed expansion. Owner GFL is looking to expand the landfill north of 6 Mile Road.

13th District State Senator Rosemary Bayer says the company has done a poor job operationally.

“Arbor Hills and GFL have not shown themselves to be good neighbors. They’ve received violation after violation and have multiple lawsuits from both the Attorney General and the US EPA. And yet, residents are still experiencing issues. Last November alone, there were 114 new complaints.”

GFL Area Landfill Director Tami Craig says the problems at Arbor Hills began under previous ownership, and they are working to correct them. She says since the state isn’t allowing new landfills, expansion is the only option.

