Mediated talks between Ann Arbor Public Schools and teachers to return next week

Ann Arbor Public Schools and its teachers’ union return to the bargaining table with a state arbitrator next week. Teachers have been working without a contract since January.

Wednesday night’s regular Ann Arbor School Board meeting again saw some teachers and students asking for more progress in contract negotiations.

Ann Arbor Education Association President Fred Klein told trustees the district needs to stop making teachers pay for poor district budget management.

“This year, we haven’t gotten a pay increase, and yet the fund balance is now predicted to be lower again. So, let’s zoom out. The district hasn’t offered a full cost of living increase once in 19 years.”

Trustees admit mistakes were made in the past, but the district needs to move forward. Board President Torchio Feaster says upcoming strategic planning sessions will help the board make critical financial decisions.

