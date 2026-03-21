Washtenaw County Health Department advises caution as third measles case is confirmed

The Washtenaw County Health Department is advising residents to remain cautious as a third measles case has been confirmed in the area. WEMU’s Ana Longoria has the details.

The most recent measles case is connected to the two previous cases because all three individuals were in close contact with each other. Health Department Spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says the community can better protect against future outbreaks if people check that vaccination records are accurate. She says blood tests can be done to check for immunity if someone is unsure.

“If anyone is not sure of their vaccine status, then we absolutely recommend figuring that out and getting vaccinated if you’re not.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says none of the ongoing cases have needed hospitalization so far. She adds if no one else gets sick with measles between now and March 29th, then the outbreak will likely end.

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