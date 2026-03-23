Fourth case of measles suspected in Washtenaw County

A fourth individual in Washtenaw County is being monitored by the health officials as a potential fourth case of measles locally.

The Washtenaw County Health Department is adding new locations where people may have been exposed to measles. Unvaccinated and immunocompromised residents should monitor their condition for 21 days if they were present at Washtenaw Community College and Kroger on Whittaker Road in Ypsilanti on Tuesday, March 17th. Health Department Spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says measles is highly contagious because it can linger in the air for up to two hours after a sick individual has been in an area.

“So unfortunately when someone unvaccinated or more vulnerable to measles is exposed, there’s about a 90 percent chance that you’re going to become ill.”

The fourth case of measles is tied to the first case through close contact.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org