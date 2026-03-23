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Fourth case of measles suspected in Washtenaw County

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published March 23, 2026 at 6:11 AM EDT
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
/
Wikipedia Media Commons

A fourth individual in Washtenaw County is being monitored by the health officials as a potential fourth case of measles locally.

The Washtenaw County Health Department is adding new locations where people may have been exposed to measles. Unvaccinated and immunocompromised residents should monitor their condition for 21 days if they were present at Washtenaw Community College and Kroger on Whittaker Road in Ypsilanti on Tuesday, March 17th. Health Department Spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says measles is highly contagious because it can linger in the air for up to two hours after a sick individual has been in an area.

“So unfortunately when someone unvaccinated or more vulnerable to measles is exposed, there’s about a 90 percent chance that you’re going to become ill.”

The fourth case of measles is tied to the first case through close contact.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Health DepartmentSusan Ringler-CernigliameaslesVaccinesPublic Healthhealthwashtenaw community collegeKroger
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria