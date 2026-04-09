NASA astronaut headlines TEDxWCC talk

A former NASA aerospace engineer will address students at Washtenaw Community College today.

Blue Origin astronaut and Washtenaw Community College graduate Aisha Bowe is the featured guest at the college’s 4th annual TEDxWCC event. It examines perspectives that drive innovation and change.

WCC Department Chair of Media and Theatre Arts Dena Blair says she talked to Bowe during the Artemis II launch last week.

“In between doing the other things that she was doing and taking our call, she had a mission there like to check off something with the engines or the spaceship. She was during commentary on it as well. So, it was an exciting day to be able to connect with her.”

This evening's event at WCC is free and open to the public.

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