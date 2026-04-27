Washtenaw County to see continued economic growth, but concerns remain

Washtenaw County’s economy is expected to continue to see measured growth over the next three years, even as risks persist.

The annual report comes from the University of Michigan’s Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics.

RSQE Director Dr. Gabe Ehrlich says there are spots for concern.

“Our industry mix is, like I say, enviable, and we have a lot of education, higher education, here in Washtenaw County. We’ve got university-based research, and we also have a lot of health services. And those are the industries that in a lot of ways are facing a tough funding landscape.”

The county’s unemployment rate is projected to edge down to 4.1%. That’s about 1% below the state average by 2028.

Ehlich says what will continue to be an issue is very slow job creation in the unskilled labor force.

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