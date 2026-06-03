Dismissal request filed to drop case against Scio Township Supervisor

Former Scio Township Supervisor Will Hathaway has requested that the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office drop its case against Scio’s current Supervisor, Jillian Kerry.

A bench trial is scheduled for June 29th before Washtenaw County Circuit Court Judge Jinan Hamood. The case alleges Scio Supervisor Jillian Kerry committed felonies by accessing and transferring files from former Supervisor Will Hathaway’s email account in 2023.

Hathaway says he wants the county to dismiss the case because a conviction could remove Kerry from office. He says that would create unnecessary disruption for the township.

“The more that I thought about it, the more I thought that’s not in the interest of the people of Scio Township or the people who work at Township Hall. It would harm a whole bunch of people who had nothing to do with what happened.”

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office has forwarded Hathaway’s dismissal request to Judge Hamood for determination.

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