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Sleep deprivation linked to mental health problems in adolescents

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published June 15, 2026 at 5:42 AM EDT
Northwestern University

Insufficient sleep, particularly among adolescents, has been identified as a public health epidemic.

Michigan lawmakers recently observed Sleep Deprivation Awareness Day to highlight the impacts to physical and mental health. Teenagers, in particular, struggle with early school start times due to a shift in their biological clock.

Spokesperson for Start School Later Katherine Nish says this delays the release of melatonin in adolescents.

“So, it makes it very hard for teens to fall asleep before 11 or midnight. And then, conversely, they need that early morning REM sleep for memory consolidation.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine support later school start times, due to a chronic sleep deficit observed in teens.

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WEMU News sleepTeensmental healthPublic Healthhealth
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
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