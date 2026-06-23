Ypsilanti’s Growing Hope fosters new food talent with new test kitchens

A food organization in Ypsilanti is fostering future food entrepreneurs by expanding its kitchen operations.

Growing Hope and Ann Arbor SPARK have worked together to fully equip Growing Hope’s incubator kitchen and create an accelerator kitchen. The spaces will help aspiring food entrepreneurs test recipes, refine operations, and prepare to run their own businesses.

Julius Buzzard is the executive director of Growing Hope. He says helping food entrepreneurs develop their businesses locally will strengthen Ypsilanti’s economy.

“We want to invest in our local food system, our local food economy, doing all that we can to help keep dollars local, so that we’re continuing to build this more circular economy where there’s more local jobs.”

Buzzard says the kitchens will also help entrepreneurs build relationships and support one another as their businesses grow.

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