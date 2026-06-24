Lodi Township intersection to close for construction

An intersection in Lodi Township, southwest of Ann Arbor, will be closed this summer for some needed improvements.

Driving on Ann Arbor-Saline Road can be tricky, since a hill just south of Ellsworth makes it hard to see oncoming traffic.

Washtenaw County Road Commission

Beginning in likely late July, the intersection will be closed for improvements. The Washtenaw County Road Commission on Tuesday held a virtual update on the plan.

Project Manager Felix Weber says their scope is pretty straightforward.

“We’re lowering this hill, improving the drainage. We’re going to be installing some curb and gutter and then just, overall, improving safety and operations at this intersection.”

Utility relocation needs to happen before work begins. A detour will be posted.

The project is expected to take eight weeks at a cost of $840,000. Funding is coming from gravel pit operators and the state.

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