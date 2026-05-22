Washtenaw County Road Commission announces 2026 road resurfacing season

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) held a session announcing its plans to resurface miles of road across the area.

Road officials are planning to refurbish over 45 miles of road across the county from now until October. This includes townships surrounding Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, and Saline.

Aaron Berkholz is the WCRC’s assistant director of engineering. He says the unpaved roads being focused on this year are at risk of becoming dirt.

“Once a road degrades to the point where it’s a dirt road, it’s very difficult to maintain that road. You can’t maintain dirt. You have to have good aggregate, good limestone, or good gravel to effectively maintain that unpaved road.”

Berkholz says drivers should drive slowly and be attentive while navigating through construction zones.

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