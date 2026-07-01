Consumers Energy drops plans for Lima Township power plant

Consumers Energy says it’s dropping plans to build a gas-fueled power plant in Lima Township. The move comes after strong local opposition to its construction.

Consumers Energy says it will release the option on the 120 acres back to the property owner. It also is withdrawing its application to study the costs of interconnecting the project to the electric grid.

The news is being celebrated by residents who have been fighting against the plant citing environmental concerns. Jeff Parness says Consumers deserves praise for listening to the public.

“This is a record probably in corporate history for a company like this to turn around and do right by the community, and in the process, families were saying thank you to Consumers Energy because you taught my children that their voices matter.”

Consumers Director of Media Relations Katie Carey says the company recognizes communication with the Lima Township community fell short of addressing its concerns and apologizes.

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