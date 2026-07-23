Ann Arbor Planning Commission approves redevelopment for old University Inn site

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission has approved a new housing development on the site of the former University Inn on Stadium Blvd. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

The proposal is for a six-story apartment complex and three three-story townhouse buildings. The total project would add over 300 units to Ann Arbor.

The proposal is an update of one that was approved about four years ago on the same location. The change was made possible when the parcel was rezoned as TC-1 or Transit Corridor.

Architect John Myefski says the project will be green-certified.

“It reduces vehicle miles traveled where we sit and that we kind of want to be a part of this concept of a resilient community, due to the proximity not only of where we are but to the retail that we have next door.”

Sitting just west of the Stadium and Washtenaw Ave. split, the site is next to Trader Joe’s.

The proposal now goes to the City Council for final approval.

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