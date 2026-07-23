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Ann Arbor Planning Commission approves redevelopment for old University Inn site

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 23, 2026 at 5:42 PM EDT
Rendering of the University Inn redevelopment project in Ann Arbor.
Myefski Architects
Rendering of the University Inn redevelopment project in Ann Arbor.

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission has approved a new housing development on the site of the former University Inn on Stadium Blvd. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

The proposal is for a six-story apartment complex and three three-story townhouse buildings. The total project would add over 300 units to Ann Arbor.

The proposal is an update of one that was approved about four years ago on the same location. The change was made possible when the parcel was rezoned as TC-1 or Transit Corridor.

Architect John Myefski says the project will be green-certified.

“It reduces vehicle miles traveled where we sit and that we kind of want to be a part of this concept of a resilient community, due to the proximity not only of where we are but to the retail that we have next door.”

Sitting just west of the Stadium and Washtenaw Ave. split, the site is next to Trader Joe’s.

The proposal now goes to the City Council for final approval.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilAnn Arbor Planning Commissionaffordable housinghousingdevelopment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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