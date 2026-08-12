Lawsuit against Toll Brothers' Lodi Township development passes preliminary hearing

The lawsuit against Toll Brothers over parts of their subdivision development plans in Lodi Township has passed a preliminary hearing at the 22nd Circuit Court of Washtenaw County.

Lodi Township resident Susan Miller is suing Toll Brothers for their intention to build over an easement that Miller uses to access her property. The lawsuit also contests a water treatment plant she claims will pollute a creek near her home.

Miller says County Judge Julia Owdziej ruled for her case to move forward in court.

“And so, we’re able to proceed with both cases. We just don’t have this temporary injunction for both of them. So, I think it was a pretty good outcome.”

Miller says she views the preliminary hearing result as an overall positive outcome. The next hearing will be a summary disposition taking place September 16th.

WEMU has reached out to Toll Brothers for comment, and at the time of reporting, no response has been received.

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