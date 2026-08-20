Ypsilanti City Council contemplating vacancy tax

Should the City of Ypsilanti create a vacancy tax to reduce the number of empty storefronts and homes? A recent presentation to the City Council discussed the possibility.

Ypsilanti has one of the highest vacancy rates in Washtenaw County. It’s a problem that has burdened similar communities across the country. Some cities have implemented a vacancy tax or fee assessed on the owners.

Mia Loseff is with the progressive group Local Progress. She told council members they’re mostly used to encourage owners to activate their properties.

“Whatever that use may be, housing, community centers, greenspace, business, what have you, most of the vacancy fees that we see are pushed forward because jurisdictions want to see those lots get into use.”

The rate of the tax or fees varies depending on the municipality and if they are looking to decrease vacancies in housing, business or both. There’s currently no legislation introduced in Ypsilanti to implement such a tax.

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