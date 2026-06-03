Ypsilanti City Council approves new budget

The Ypsilanti City Council Tuesday night approved a budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Yet, the city still had to dip into its Fund Balance, but not as much as previously feared.

The council was able to cut out about $1.13 million from the spending plan. A little over $800,000 will come from the reserves to balance the budget.

It was a hard and sometimes emotional road for the council. In the end, Councilman Patrick McLean said he was satisfied with the outcome.

“I appreciate what has been done by the City Manager, by Rheagan (Basabica), the Finance Director, by the other department heads, the chiefs. And so, I think, in the big picture, we have done our job, and we are where we are.”

One major addition to the budget was $1 million to begin the process of Ypsilanti creating a Community Response Program. It will be an unarmed crisis response team to serve people suffering from mental health incidents.

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