City of Ypsilanti to develop unarmed crisis response team

Ypsilanti will have its own unarmed crisis response team. The City Council has approved a previously tabled resolution now that a funding source has been identified.

The original resolution directed the city administration to allocate $1 million over two years to fund the development of a community responder program. An amendment removed the dollar amount and instead directs the funding to come from the public safety millage.

Council member Amber Fellows this is the kind of program voters were looking for when it was approved.

“The public voted on this millage to fund social service projects that would increase public safety, mental health services. That is also the budget goals and the stated collective goals of Council to work on this issue.”

Council member Patrick McLean opposed the resolution. He says he strongly supports the idea but believes it should be part of the overall current budget process.

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