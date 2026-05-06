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City of Ypsilanti to develop unarmed crisis response team

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 6, 2026 at 4:14 PM EDT
Ypsilanti City Council meets to discuss the candidates for the next city clerk.
Kevin Meerschaert
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89.1 WEMU
Ypsilanti City Council meets to discuss the candidates for the next city clerk.

Ypsilanti will have its own unarmed crisis response team. The City Council has approved a previously tabled resolution now that a funding source has been identified.

The original resolution directed the city administration to allocate $1 million over two years to fund the development of a community responder program. An amendment removed the dollar amount and instead directs the funding to come from the public safety millage.

Council member Amber Fellows this is the kind of program voters were looking for when it was approved.

“The public voted on this millage to fund social service projects that would increase public safety, mental health services. That is also the budget goals and the stated collective goals of Council to work on this issue.”

Council member Patrick McLean opposed the resolution. He says he strongly supports the idea but believes it should be part of the overall current budget process.

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WEMU News YpsilantiCity of YpsilantiYpsilanti City CouncilAmber FellowsPatrick McLeanmental health servicesmental healthcrisisPublic Safety
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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