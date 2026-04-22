Ypsilanti City Council holds off on establishing city crisis response program

Approving funding to establish a Community Responder Program in Ypsilanti will have to wait for the budget process.

The resolution would have directed the city to allocate $1 million over two years to fund the development and implementation of a crisis response program.

Co-sponsor Council member Desirae Simmons says the framework will focus on getting people the care they need.

“The program shall prioritize trauma-informed, non-coercive interventions, coordinate with EMS and police via a clear triage protocol and track reduce police involvement and improved care connections.”

While Simmons listed several possible funding sources outside of the city’s budget, none had been finalized.

The majority of council members decided to wait until the budget process begins in May before committing dollars to the program.

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