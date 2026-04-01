City of Ypsilanti approves demolition of two derelict buildings

The City of Ypsilanti is moving to demolish some old vacant and dangerous buildings in town.

The City Council has approved the demolition of the unfinished structure on S. Huron just north of I-94. Construction on the building ended not long after it began in 2021.

1st Ward Council member Me’Chelle King says action on the site needs to be resolved.

“This makes my phone ring a lot. People have said, and I agree with some of these things, this is a danger to the community. and it’s at the major gateway of the city. And people have also said that it’s an enormous eyesore.”

The Council also approved the demolitions of the old Classics Ice Cream store on Michigan Avenue. That structure has been empty since 1987.

Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU The old Classics Ice Cream store at 601 E. Michigan Ave. in Ypsilanti.

Ypsilanti is now moving forward on building demolitions, thanks to added staff in the building inspection department.

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