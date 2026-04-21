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City of Ypsilanti to consider establishing its own Community Responder Program

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 21, 2026 at 5:53 AM EDT
Ypsilanti City Hall.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ypsilanti City Hall.

The City of Ypsilanti may start its own Community Responder program. A resolution to set aside $1 million over the next two years to fund its development is on tonight’s City Council agenda.

The discussion to create an unarmed crisis response team has been going on for several years. It would be used instead of armed officers to respond to non-violent mental health emergencies.

Ward Three Council Member Amber Fellows says it’s time to move forward on such a program.

“Our current mayor ran on a platform that included that, so it’s been in conversation for a long time. And I think it’s time to actually move towards making that promise a real reality.”

The resolution also asks Washtenaw County to buy in to the program by committing financial and mental staff resources. Fellows says the program would not be part of the police department but would coordinate with them and EMS to set protocols.

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WEMU News YpsilantiCity of YpsilantiYpsilanti City CouncilAmber Fellowscrisis response trainingcrisismental health servicesmental healthwashtenaw county
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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