Ypsilanti City Council sends police budget ballot language to Governor

The Ypsilanti City Council has sent a Charter Amendment ballot initiative to Governor Gretchen Whitmer that would require voter approval for any increases in the police department budget. But it’s still a long way from going before voters in November.

On Tuesday night, the Council forwarded what’s called a Certificate of Sufficiency. It certifies the initiative collected enough signatures to be placed on the ballot.

The Governor can accept the ballot language or send it back for modifications.

Council member Desirae Simmons says its passage would bring the public into the budgeting process.

“Participatory budgeting would put power into the people’s hands to make proposals and to vote on things. That thing would come to Council to say, ‘Yes, here we go! This is what we’re budgeting for.”

The major source of contention is the Ballot Question’s Statement of Purpose, which still needs to be approved. Some on Council want it to state the dangers its passage could bring getting a budget finalized.

Its language must be approved by the Attorney General.

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