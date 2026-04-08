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Ypsilanti City Council sends police budget ballot language to Governor

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 8, 2026 at 5:47 AM EDT
Ypsilanti City Council at its April 7, 2026 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
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89.1 WEMU
Ypsilanti City Council at its April 7, 2026 meeting.

The Ypsilanti City Council has sent a Charter Amendment ballot initiative to Governor Gretchen Whitmer that would require voter approval for any increases in the police department budget. But it’s still a long way from going before voters in November.

On Tuesday night, the Council forwarded what’s called a Certificate of Sufficiency. It certifies the initiative collected enough signatures to be placed on the ballot.

The Governor can accept the ballot language or send it back for modifications.

Council member Desirae Simmons says its passage would bring the public into the budgeting process.

“Participatory budgeting would put power into the people’s hands to make proposals and to vote on things. That thing would come to Council to say, ‘Yes, here we go! This is what we’re budgeting for.”

The major source of contention is the Ballot Question’s Statement of Purpose, which still needs to be approved. Some on Council want it to state the dangers its passage could bring getting a budget finalized.

Its language must be approved by the Attorney General.

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WEMU News YpsilantiCity of YpsilantiYpsilanti City Councildesirae simmonsYpsilanti Police DepartmentYpsilanti City BudgetbudgetGretchen WhitmerMichigan Attorney Generalballot initiativenovember ballot2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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