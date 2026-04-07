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Ypsilanti City Council to vote on sending police budget ballot question to County Clerk and Governor

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 7, 2026 at 6:27 AM EDT
Ypsilanti City Council
Kevin Meerschaert
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89.1 WEMU
Ypsilanti City Council

The Ypsilanti City Council tonight is expected to forward ballot language to the Washtenaw County Clerk and Governor tonight. But what wording gets sent along is still in question.

The initiative would amend the city charter to require a vote of the people to increase the police budget. At issue is if an “explanatory caption” should be included with what gets forwarded for approval.

Councilman Patrick McLean says it needs to be clear what its passage would do.

“It is likely to throw our budget into complete chaos. There’s a good chance it will throw into emergency status with the state, that we won’t be able to get our budget to them in the time that we are statutorily required to do so. And on top of that, it’s probably a violation of collective bargaining law.”

Council member Amber Fellows says since the public collected enough signatures to get the question on the ballot their assertiveness should be respected. She says they’ll be plenty of time for the political debate

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WEMU News YpsilantiCity of YpsilantiYpsilanti City CouncilYpsilanti City BudgetYpsilanti Police DepartmentPatrick McLeanAmber Fellowswashtenaw countyWashtenaw County ClerkGretchen Whitmerbudgetballot initiative2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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