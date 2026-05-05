Ypsilanti City Council to hear proposed budget on Tuesday

The Ypsilanti City Council will get a look at the next proposed budget this evening. It includes dipping into the General Fund for some needed infrastructure improvements.

City Manager Andrew Hellenga says they’re still covering operations with current revenues. However, he adds they have needed capital projects that will decrease the fund balance. Hellenga says it’s also being used for some other necessary expenses.

“The General Fund is also subsidizing our rubbish fund to the amount of around $600,000 each fiscal year. So, that is adding to a decrease in our fund balance.”

Hellenga says the administration is proposing to transfer a little over $1 million to the Capital Improvement Fund. He says it’s largely going to the long-awaited Cornell Road reconstruction project.

The council tonight will also be holding a public hearing on the budget and the proposed millage.

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