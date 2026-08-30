Saline Area Schools Board retains transgender student protection language

The Saline Area School Board has decided to retain its policy protecting transgender and nonbinary students as it studies changes in its anti-bullying policy.

The district’s administration recommended a policy manual from the Thrun Law Firm to revise its bullying and aggression rules. The firm provides legal advice for Saline and most school districts around the state.

But its proposal doesn’t include language specifically protecting transgender and nonbinary students. Board Secretary Darcy Berwick says she sees no reason it shouldn’t.

“It uplifts a group of students who are marginalized and experience life differently. When they walk into a school with supportive LGBTQ policies, their outcomes on several different metrics improve.”

Trustees also kept the policy that created the district’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Committee.

A final review and vote of the new policy is expected in September.

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