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Ypsilanti City Council set to address potential moratorium on data centers

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published September 1, 2026 at 9:17 AM EDT
Ypsilanti City Hall
Kevin Meerschaert
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89.1 WEMU
Ypsilanti City Hall

The Ypsilanti City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing tonight to consider an emergency moratorium on any new zoning permits for data centers.

The ordinance seeks to impose a moratorium on new zoning permits in the City of Ypsilanti for 60 days.

The city’s current zoning ordinance does not define data centers or provide regulations of any kind for the facilities.

The emergency moratorium will give staff time to study the issues surrounding data centers, including their large use of energy and water and their impact on public peace, health and safety.

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WEMU News YpsilantiCity of YpsilantiYpsilanti City Councildata centersmoratoriumZoning OrdinanceOrdinancepublic forum
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
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