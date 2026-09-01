Ypsilanti City Council set to address potential moratorium on data centers

The Ypsilanti City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing tonight to consider an emergency moratorium on any new zoning permits for data centers.

The ordinance seeks to impose a moratorium on new zoning permits in the City of Ypsilanti for 60 days.

The city’s current zoning ordinance does not define data centers or provide regulations of any kind for the facilities.

The emergency moratorium will give staff time to study the issues surrounding data centers, including their large use of energy and water and their impact on public peace, health and safety.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

