League of Women Voters of Washtenaw County participates in National Voter Registration Day

Today is National Voter Registration Day. The League of Women Voters of Washtenaw County (LWV) spent the day offering voter information and assistance at some local libraries.

At the Whittaker Road Branch of the Ypsilanti District Library, the LWV was joined by the Ann Arbor Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. They were handing out information about November’s election and how to properly register.

LWV County President Catherine Murau says they want to get all who are eligible to the polls.

“There’s a lot of options to vote, both before and on Election Day, and we want people to have the confidence and the information they need to fill out their ballot and vote.”

Murau wants voters to know, despite efforts by President Trump, nothing has changed regarding absentee ballot voting in Michigan. All residents who are on the permanent absentee voter list will get their ballots mailed to them on time.

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