Huron River mussel relocation project prevents danger posed by Peninsular Dam removal

The pending removal of the Peninsular Dam later this year has caused concern for specific animals in its ecosystem. A group of local volunteers have concluded an effort to relocate mussels around the dam this summer.

Multiple species of mussels call the Huron River home, and when the Peninsular Dam is removed, the ones in the area will be threatened by accumulations of sediment.

Luckily, an effort led by the Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) to relocate the mussels has concluded this summer after 10 field days in the river.

Paul Steen, the HRWC’s Director of Science, says that these mussels are worth the effort.

“So, not a federally endangered species but, as far as Michigan goes, pretty rarely found. However, in this section, we have a ton of them. So, it’s neat being able to move all these state-imperiled species.”

Steen explained that the mussels that were in the most danger were those found on the sides of the river. They were relocated to the middle where the water is fast enough to protect them.

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