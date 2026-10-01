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Ypsilanti City Council to be asked to oppose police budget ballot proposal

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 1, 2026 at 6:22 AM EDT
Ypsilanti City Council at its regular meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ypsilanti City Council at its regular meeting.

Ypsilanti City Council member Patrick McLean is asking his colleagues to officially come out against city ballot Proposal B, which would require a vote of the public to increase the police budget.

McLean has been a vocal opponent of the proposal. He says such a charter amendment could devastate the city’s budget.

While having the City Council take a position on a local ballot question is rare, McLean says it’s necessary.

“I don’t care if it’s unusual. I think it’s critical that Council weigh in on something that is this consequential for the future of the city.”

Not everyone is expected to be on board. Council member Amber Fellows says voters can make their own decision.

“Even if you have feelings against Prop B or Prop A, as a local representative, it’s really not your say whether or not I should be supporting because it’s a community initiative ballot.”

McLean says he’ll introduce the resolution at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. He says he has turned in a copy to the City Clerk’s office to have it added to the agenda.

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WEMU News YpsilantiCity of YpsilantiYpsilanti City CouncilYpsilanti Police DepartmentPatrick McLeanAmber FellowsProposal BYpsilanti City Budgetbudgetnovember ballot2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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