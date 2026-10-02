Washtenaw County's first barber college celebrates ribbon-cutting

Washtenaw County has a new school of higher education with the opening of Legacy Barber College. The ribbon-cutting was held this morning in Briarwood Mall.

It’s the first barber college and the first Black-owned to open in Washtenaw County.

Owners Gerod and Stephani Sturgis started in Lenawee County just as the pandemic began. After six years, they moved operations to Ann Arbor.

“My whole philosophy is mindset before skillset, because I don’t want to give them a skillset if they have not changed their mindset. And then, they see that and now they transfer on and they use that for their skills.”

They work with inmates in the county jail and help train them to become certified master stylists when they get out.

Gerod says he works to change their attitudes so they can succeed.

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