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Washtenaw County's first barber college celebrates ribbon-cutting

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 2, 2026 at 5:13 PM EDT
Students and instructors, including the founding Sturgis family at the ribbon cutting for Legacy Barber College in Ann Arbor.
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Students and instructors, including the founding Sturgis family at the ribbon cutting for Legacy Barber College in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Sturgis Family, who founded Legacy Barber College, cut the ribbon for the college's opening.
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The Sturgis Family, who founded Legacy Barber College, cut the ribbon for the college's opening.
The Sturgis Family
The front desk of Legacy Barber College in Ann Arbor, seen here during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
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The front desk of Legacy Barber College in Ann Arbor, seen here during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents tour Legacy Barber College in Ann Arbor during its ribbon-cutting ceremony.
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Residents tour Legacy Barber College in Ann Arbor during its ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents at the grand opening of Legacy Barber College in Ann Arbor.
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Residents at the grand opening of Legacy Barber College in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A student at the new Legacy Barber College in Ann Arbor prepares to serve his first client.
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A student at the new Legacy Barber College in Ann Arbor prepares to serve his first client.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Washtenaw County has a new school of higher education with the opening of Legacy Barber College. The ribbon-cutting was held this morning in Briarwood Mall.

It’s the first barber college and the first Black-owned to open in Washtenaw County.

Owners Gerod and Stephani Sturgis started in Lenawee County just as the pandemic began. After six years, they moved operations to Ann Arbor.

“My whole philosophy is mindset before skillset, because I don’t want to give them a skillset if they have not changed their mindset. And then, they see that and now they transfer on and they use that for their skills.”

They work with inmates in the county jail and help train them to become certified master stylists when they get out.

Gerod says he works to change their attitudes so they can succeed.

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WEMU News Ann Arborwashtenaw countyLegacy Barber Collegebriarwood mallhair stylingafrican americanstechnical skillsHigher Educationeducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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