Trinity Health Ann Arbor paves the way with new aortic valve procedure

Cardiac surgeons at Trinity Health Hospital in Ann Arbor are using robotic assistance to pave the way for a new aortic valve surgery procedure.

Trinity Health Ann Arbor is one of the first hospitals in Michigan where surgeons operate a robot to repair aortic valves.

Cardiac surgeon Dr. Robert Lyons says robotic-assisted aortic valve replacement is done through an incision in the ribcage. He adds it’s considered less invasive than open-heart or transcatheter heart valve procedures.

“So far, we have done several of these, and we have several more upcoming. So, we're just very excited to be able to bring that type of procedure that's more minimally invasive with a quicker recovery to patients in Ann Arbor and the surrounding community.”

Lyons says finding more ways to do certain life-saving surgeries gives people more choices in their healthcare.

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