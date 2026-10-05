Ann Arbor grows compost program with new drop-off sites

Ann Arbor residents now have more options for disposing of compost with new drop-off locations.

The City of Ann Arbor has set up three food scrap drop-off locations at the Ann Arbor Farmer's Market, Traverwood Branch Library, and Esch Park.

Robert Kellar is the City’s Public Services Communications Specialist. He says these locations give residents who don’t have access to curbside pickup an opportunity to get more involved in the city’s recycling efforts.

“We have been searching for ways to extend that opportunity to folks who may not be in a single-family home with a cart. This method of providing these drop-off points ended up being ideal for the solution for what we were looking for.”

Kellar says expanding the food scrap drop-off program to more locations around Ann Arbor will depend on how many residents sign up and participate in the program.

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