Food scrap drop-off pilot program expands in Washtenaw County

A Washtenaw County food scrap drop-off pilot program is growing in size and in popularity.

Building on public interest in cutting household waste, a pilot program initiated last year by the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner's Office is expanding to Dexter and Salem Township.

Public Works Director, Theo Eggermont says drop-off sites for food scraps, in addition to compostable products for processing, are gaining steady popularity.

“We've had almost 180 households confirm that they're in the program, and that they'd like to participate. And it's almost 500 people within those households.”

Eggermont says discarded food ends up in a landfill, where it degrades and creates methane - a greenhouse gas. He says composting is a way to turn food scraps into healthy and productive soil that fosters growth of other food and reduces stormwater runoff.

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